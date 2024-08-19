Security source denies terrorist attack on Arbaeen pilgrims' route

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source in Diyala governorate provided details about an incident near Al-Miqdadiyah, located in the northeastern part of the governorate, refuting claims of a terrorist attack on the Arbaeen pilgrims' route.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Two members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were injured due to the explosion of a war projectile near their checkpoint in the Imam Weis area on the outskirts of Al-Miqdadiyah."

The injured personnel were transported to Al-Miqdadiyah Hospital for medical treatment, the source added, emphasizing that "reports suggesting that the incident was a result of a terrorist attack on the pilgrims' route are inaccurate. The situation remains stable, with a heavy security presence in the area."