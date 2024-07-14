Security expert warns of resurgent ISIS activity in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security expert in Kirkuk warned, on Sunday, of a resurgence in activity by dormant ISIS cells within the Kirkuk-Diyala-Saladin triangle, as local authorities in Qara Hanjir district in Kirkuk initiated investigations into a militant detained following an armed clash.

Ali Abdullah, a security analyst, told Shafaq News Agency that recent incidents in Qara Hanjir, Kirkuk, as well as the Aynat area of Khan Bani Saad in Diyala, and ISIS activity on the outskirts of Salahdin, signal a serious threat that demands immediate attention.

"ISIS has begun executing attacks, reviving its sleeper cells, and increasing its activities in the governorates of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, as well as along the border strip between Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region from Kirkuk towards Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah," Abdullah stated.

He emphasized the need for security forces to launch preemptive operations to dismantle ISIS hideouts and prevent the group's resurgence, noting that these cells remain active in the shadows and can be neutralized through security and intelligence efforts.

Abdullah also highlighted the importance of deploying the newly formed brigades to fill security gaps between Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas between Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as the border regions between Diyala and Saladin.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kurdistan Region's Asayish security forces reported killing an ISIS member and injuring another during an attempted arrest in Qarahanjir, northeast of Kirkuk. The clash resulted in the death of an Asayish member and injuries to another.

Avesta Sheikh Mohammed, the Director of Qarahanjir, told Shafaq News Agency that the two militants had entered the area on a motorcycle. Asayish forces, having monitored their activities, set up an ambush leading to a gunfight.

"The deceased militant's body has been transferred to the forensic department, and the injured militant is receiving medical treatment while under investigation," Mohammed added.

He attributed the attack to security gaps between federal forces and Peshmerga in disputed areas, emphasizing the need for joint brigades to be operational to curb ISIS activities.

The Director noted, "The militants had plans to conduct operations within Qara Hanjir, which is considered a safe area in Kirkuk."

Abdullah reiterated the urgency of addressing the security voids and ensuring the deployment of joint brigades to prevent ISIS from exploiting these gaps and regaining a foothold in the region.