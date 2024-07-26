Security Forces arrest 31 individuals, including foreigners and beggars in Baghdad

Shafaq News/On Friday, Iraqi security forces arrested 31 individuals, including foreign residency violators and beggars, in a series of operations across the capital, Baghdad, according to security and official sources.

"A security force from the Rusafa police raided a building containing several suspicious apartments, arresting more than five individuals and seizing alcoholic beverages in the New Baghdad area," a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that the same force also "managed to arrest a fugitive wanted for premeditated murder under Article 406 in the Rashidiya district."

In a related operation, the Rusafa police launched a campaign to arrest beggars and residency violators.

A statement received by Shafaq News Agency detailed that "Rusafa Baghdad patrols conducted a campaign to apprehend beggars, homeless individuals, and residency violators at intersections and public places across various areas of Rusafa, resulting in the arrest of seven beggars and a female beggar, in addition to 17 individuals of different nationalities violating residency conditions."

Furthermore, a source in the Iraqi police reported that the Rusafa police detained 33 Pakistani nationals who lacked official entry permits while entering the Al-Qadiriyah shrine in central Baghdad.

Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, recently announced that approximately 50,000 Pakistanis have gone missing in Iraq during visits for the month of Muharram, without specifying the exact period of their disappearance.