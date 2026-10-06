Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi warned some parties in the Shiite Coordination Framework, particularly those with armed wings, against failing to meet their commitments, and stressed the agreed deadlines for handing over weapons, a political source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The warning came at a meeting of Framework leaders attended by al-Zaidi on Monday evening, according to the source.

Al-Zaidi also pressed the leaders to resolve disputes over candidates for vacant cabinet posts and hold a confidence vote quickly, the source said. These include ministries allocated to Sunni parties, notably the Ministry of Culture, which is contested between members of the National Political Council, a Sunni alliance. The issue was due to be discussed on Tuesday by the State Administration Coalition, the wider governing alliance.

At the same meeting, the finance minister briefed the leaders on the draft 2027 federal budget, which includes up to 100,000 public-sector jobs for graduates, according to the source. Some leaders opposed any increase, while others called for raising the number to more than 400,000. A list of proposed amendments to key provisions was drawn up, to be backed in parliament to speed its passage.

Al-Zaidi has set June 30, 2027, as the deadline for bringing weapons outside state control under state authority, a process launched on October 1, a day after the US-led coalition ended its military mission in Iraq.

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