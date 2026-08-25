Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Timur Pechatkin as Russia’s new ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday, succeeding Elbrus Kutrashev, according to a presidential decree.

Pechatkin, who holds a Candidate of Historical Sciences degree with research focused on Soviet-Saudi and Russian-Saudi relations from 1924 to 2011, served as deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department and as press attaché at the Russian Embassy in Damascus.