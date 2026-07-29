Russia mourns PMF victims: Every Iraqi life is precious

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Moscow

The Russian embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday offered condolences to the Iraqi people and to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following strikes on PMF sites in several Iraqi provinces that left members dead and wounded, according to a statement.

The embassy said the life of every Iraqi was precious, and expressed sympathy with the families of those killed and injured.

The strikes

Saudi Arabia and US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military command responsible for the Middle East, framed today’s strikes as a response to drone attacks on US forces and Saudi energy facilities, which they attributed to Iran-linked factions operating from Iraqi territory. CENTCOM said US and Saudi fighter jets struck weapons and logistics sites in eastern Iraq.

The PMF reported a preliminary death toll of 20 members, with 32 others wounded, following the strikes on its headquarters across seven Iraqi provinces.