Rashid, al-Araji discuss security developments following Iran's attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid convened a meeting on Sunday with National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji to discuss "recent developments in the region," a readout by his bureau said.

Rashid,according to the readout, received al-Araji and a delegation National Security Advisory at the Peace Palace in Baghdad.

The meeting addressed "the country's security situation, the importance of protecting stability and ensuring citizen security, and preserving the gains made in the fight against terrorism and the pursuit of its remnants and funding sources."

Rashid and and his guest discussed the conditiona of prisons and correctional facilities in the country and agreed on streamlining the release procedures of the convicts who have served their sentences.

The meeting also discussed the living conditions of internally displaced persons and the government's plans in place to return them to their hometowns and close all displacement camps nationwide.

The two statesmen touched on border security and called for establishing "constructive cooperation" with neighboring countries to tackle threats to border security and achieve mutual interest.

President Rashid urged international actors to "ease tensions" in the Middle East to avoid "widening of the circle of conflict", stressing that "wars will not bring solutions to the people and will deepen the problems between the countries."

The President called for "stopping the aggression against Gaza" and said that finding a "radical solution to the Palestinian issue is a fundamental element of regional stability".