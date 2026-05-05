Qais Al-Khazali: Nechirvan Barzani's visit is goodwill toward government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Qais Al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, described the visit of the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad as reflecting the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) goodwill toward participating in the formation of Iraq's next federal government.

In a statement after a meeting with the Kurdish president, Al-Khazali added that Barzani plays a constructive role in Iraq's political process and has consistently succeeded in identifying points of convergence between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency said that both sides discussed the country's political situation, including the formation of the new federal government, the latest regional developments, and their implications for Iraq. They affirmed the importance of mutual understanding in resolving outstanding issues and called for continued cooperation among political forces to overcome obstacles and “protect Iraq's higher national interests and those of all its components.”

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