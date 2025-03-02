Potential alliance to emerge from Coordination Framework, sources reveal

Shafaq News/ Several forces within the Coordination Framework are heading towards forming a broad electoral alliance, which will be announced soon, according to sources from the Coordination Framework.

The sources revealed to Shafaq News Agency, the prominent leaders within this new alliance include Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Head of Iraq’s Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, indicating that they have already started their electoral movements early, aiming to form a strategic alliance that includes most Shiite forces, excluding those intending to run in the elections with independent lists.

"These forces have begun laying the groundwork for a large alliance, which will be announced in the next two months after completing the agreements with other forces. It is expected to include 14 entities," the sources said.

They also pointed out that the mentioned alliance "is not limited to Shiite forces only," and will open channels of communication with all other forces willing to join, including Kurdish and Sunni groups.

The Coordination Framework includes most of the Shiite forces in the country, except for the “Sadrist Movement,” which left the framework despite having helped establish it in 2021.

Since then, the Coordination Framework has taken on the responsibility of selecting the Prime Minister, according to the division of posts, where this position is allocated to the Shiite forces.

Recently, the issue of amending the election law dominated the political scene, especially after the call by the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, for such a reform, which faced opposition from other political blocs, as revealed by Shafaq News Agency in a report published yesterday.