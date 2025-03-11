Political rifts over PMF law stall Iraqi legislature

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament remains paralyzed as disputes over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law deepen political divisions, fueling concerns of prolonged legislative stagnation.

Lawmakers have boycotted multiple sessions, preventing quorum and delaying key decisions. Independent MP Jawad Al-Yasari told Shafaq News that parliament may not convene due to the ongoing boycott by the majority of lawmakers protesting the exclusion of the PMF law from the agenda.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani withdrew the bill amid this deadlock, a source within the Coordination Framework revealed on Tuesday to “ease tensions and prevent further disruptions,” as disputes over the bill had become a major political sticking point.

The primary disagreement within the Coordination Framework centers on the retirement age provision, which remains unresolved despite repeated discussions.

With repeated failures to meet quorum, parliament remains in a legislative deadlock. Independent MP Hussein Al-Sabri told Shafaq News on Sunday, “If the impasse continues, dissolving parliament and calling for early elections may become the only way forward.”