Political leader warns of potential military coup in Iraq post-Al-Assad regime fall

Shafaq News/ Political concerns about the possibility of a military coup in Iraq following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad's regime in Syria by armed opposition factions.

On Saturday, Abdul Rahman Al-Jazaeri, a leader in the National Section Movement within the State of Law Coalition, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "Military coups in Iraq are possible, and the Coordination Framework and the Iraqi government are aware of the seriousness of this issue. There is concern, and the situation in Iraq and the region is fragile."

"There are various political problems in Iraq among different components, and this discord might provoke any issue in the upcoming phase."

Al-Jazaeri continued, "We expect the next phase to witness genuine political reforms by the Coordination Framework and the ruling State Administration Coalition."

Following the fall of Al-Assad's regime, Iraq fears a repeat of mid-2014 when ISIS took control of areas estimated to be a third of the country, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Syria between the regime and opposition factions over the past years.

In response, Iraqi forces have reinforced their presence along the Syrian border after the Syrian army retreated in the face of armed groups, enabling them to overthrow the regime within a few days.