Political gridlock: Why Iraq lacks an Economy Ministry

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s absence of a Ministry of Economy is not an oversight but a deliberate move to protect the corruption schemes led by the country’s political elite, Yasser al-Husseini, head of the parliamentary Al-Amal bloc, said on Saturday.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Husseini argued that the creation of such a ministry would demand serious efforts to reform the country’s economy and improve living standards, both of which, he claims, the current political class is intent on avoiding.

"Most of the current political class is focused on exploiting Iraq through contracts and legal loopholes," Husseini explained. "If we had an economy ministry, it would block these projects."

He added, "The system is designed to let projects stall or fail, allowing those in power to profit. The political class fights any changes that could introduce transparency or accountability."

Husseini suggested that once Iraq moves beyond its current ruling class, the country could establish a real Ministry of Economy to oversee projects and drive reforms that would tackle corruption and project delays. "With the right government, the Ministry of Economy could play a crucial role in reviving the country’s economy and reducing corruption," he confirmed.