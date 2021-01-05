Report

A bloc to boycott the vote on granting confidence to KRG's candidate to the Ministry of Natural Resources

Date: 2021-01-05T12:44:07+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan Islamic Group announced today, Tuesday, its intention to turn down the vote on granting confidence to the new Minister of Natural Resources in the regional government in Kurdistan Parliament session scheduled to be held tomorrow, Wednesday.

The bloc said in a statement released today, "we announce to the public opinion that we will not vote on the government's candidate for the position of Minister of Natural Resources, as we have not previously voted on the current formation of the government."

On Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament decided to interrupt its vacation to hold an extraordinary session to discuss granting confidence to the new minister of Natural Resources in the region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government nominated Kamal Al-Atrushi to take over the position of Minister of Natural Resources.

