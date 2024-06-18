Police dismantle prostitution network in central Baghdad

2024-06-18T18:30:58+00:00

Shafaq News/ An informed security source reported on Tuesday the capture of a prostitution network comprising Iraqis and others of Arab nationalities, operating from a house in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that information was received indicating the presence of a house in the Bab Al-Muadham area (Al-Sabonjiyah) in central Baghdad being exploited by the homeowner for prostitution.

"The homeowner, an Iraqi national, was arrested along with a Syrian man, a Palestinian man, and two women."

The detainees confessed to engaging in prostitution action, and legal measures were taken against them, the source added.

