Iraq blocks 19 Telegram channels with +2 million members in anti-prostitution crackdown

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities on Friday said they have blocked 19 channels on the Telegram messaging app that were promoting prostitution across the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

The channels, which had a combined total of over two million members, were reportedly being used to advertise and facilitate prostitution. Each group carried the name of an Iraqi governorate and shared images of thousands of women.

The move comes after a request from Iraqi lawmaker Soran Omar, who submitted an official complaint to the Ministry of Communications in May.

"The Ministry of Communications and the security services have taken action to close down these channels which were a serious source of concern," Omar said in a statement.