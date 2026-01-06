Peshmerga track unknown drone over eastern Saladin

Shafaq News– Saladin

Peshmerga Forces opened fire on an unidentified drone flying over the Nogul area between the districts of Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Saladin on Tuesday evening, forcing it to leave the area without causing casualties, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the drone was spotted in a zone with overlapping security control between the Peshmerga and Iraqi army forces, adding that troops stationed in the area immediately engaged by firing toward the aircraft to prevent any potential airspace violation or security threat. “The drone was not shot down but left the area after the warning fire, with no human losses or material damage recorded.”

Security agencies have launched an investigation to determine the origin and purpose of the drone.

According to Shafaq News’ earlier investigations, drone activity escalated sharply across northern Iraq in 2025, with July recording a peak of 15 separate incidents, compared with only sporadic cases in the preceding months. Several attacks hit key oil and gas facilities in Duhok and Erbil provinces, including the Sarsang, Tawke, and Sersenk fields, leading to operational disruptions across parts of the region’s energy sector.

Unidentified drones also approached or targeted Erbil International Airport on multiple occasions, with some intercepted by security forces and others causing limited damage or temporary disruptions. In many of these incidents, no group has formally claimed responsibility.

