Path opens for Al-Halbousi's return following court decisions

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s judiciary cleared Mohamed Al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqaddum (Progress) Alliance, of all previously filed charges, the alliance announced on Sunday.

The alliance’s media office revealed in a statement that the Iraqi judiciary acquitted Al-Halbousi of all prior accusations. It added that the relevant courts dismissed the complaints, dropped the charges, and closed the investigations against Al-Halbousi, with the Federal Court of Cassation upholding the rulings, making them final.

Additionally, Taqaddum official Ammar Al-Jumaili told Shafaq News that the court decision legally enables Al-Halbousi to return to the presidency of the Council of Representatives, although no final decision has yet been made and the matter remains subject to Al-Halbousi’s own choice.

Al-Jumaili said Al-Halbousi would be the alliance’s top candidate in Baghdad in the upcoming parliamentary elections and expressed confidence that the speakership would be secured for him in the next legislative term.

In November 2023, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court terminated Al-Halbousi’s membership in parliament following allegations that he forged a resignation letter for fellow lawmaker Laith Al-Dulaimi. The court's decision, deemed final and not subject to appeal, led to Al-Halbousi's removal from his position as Speaker of Parliament.

He denied the allegations and criticized the ruling as unconstitutional, suggesting it undermined national stability.