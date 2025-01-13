Parliamentary decisions on Electoral commission mandate and passport law

Shafaq News/ The Parliament extends the Electoral Commission's mandate, passes the passport law, and postpones the intelligence law

The Iraqi Parliament voted on Monday during its regular session to extend the term of the Electoral Commission's Board of Commissioners.

In a brief statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Parliament’s Media Directorate announced that the Parliament had voted to "extend the term of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission for two more years."

The Parliament also approved the first amendment proposal to the Passport Law No. 32 of 2015, while postponing the vote on the National Intelligence Service law.

Earlier today, the Parliament held its first regular session of the fifth electoral term, the fourth legislative year, and the first legislative session.

Last week, the Supreme Judicial Council decided to extend the mandate of the current members of the Independent High Electoral Commission for an additional two years.

Two days after the decision, Supreme Judicial Council President Faik Zidan emphasized the importance of respecting Parliament’s exclusive authority to amend the Electoral Commission law, noting that the decision to extend the Board's term helps avoid a potential political crisis in the country.