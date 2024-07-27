Parliament investigates US Embassy shooting of Iraqi woman in Green Zone

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Karim Aliwi Al-Muhammadawi, head of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, announced the formation of a joint committee to investigate the injury of an Iraqi citizen in the Green Zone by US embassy fire.

Al-Muhammadawi told Shafaq News Agency, “The US embassy violated human rights when an Iraqi woman was shot while praying.”

"This issue is dangerous and violates citizens' rights," he added, noting that "the Defense Committee will act to stop these violations by forming an investigative committee to address the breach of Iraq's sovereignty and citizen safety."