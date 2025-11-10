PSM to supporters: Stay home, await orders on election day

Shafaq News – Najaf

On Monday, Salih Mohammed al-Iraqi, aide to Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada al-Sadr, urged supporters to await possible directives during the November 11 elections.

In a statement, he told followers to devote the day to worship, avoid disrupting the vote, and gather at mosques after polls close to “pray for [al-Sadr’s] safety.”

The PSM has boycotted politics since 2022, when al-Sadr withdrew his 73 lawmakers from parliament in protest of "corruption and political paralysis."

Meanwhile, special voting on Sunday saw 82% turnout, with 1.34 million security personnel and displaced persons casting ballots, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The general vote opens tomorrow across 8,703 polling centers and 39,285 stations nationwide, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Behind Iraq’s special vote: High turnout, higher tension