PMF restructuring law advances in Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament is advancing legislation to formalize the structure and responsibilities of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a senior lawmaker confirmed on Tuesday.

Mohammad Anouz of the Parliamentary Legal Committee said the first reading of the draft PMF Administrative Structure Law was completed during the holy month of Ramadan and will be prioritized in upcoming sessions for a second reading and vote.

Passed in 2016, Law No. 40 incorporated the PMF into Iraq’s security framework but left structural and administrative gaps. The new bill, comprising 17 articles, outlines leadership roles, directorate organization, and institutional affiliations.

The draft replaces a previous version known as the PMF Service and Retirement Law, which the government withdrew in March due to political contention and US pressure to reinforce state oversight of the PMF.

Anouz also noted that the amended PMF's Service and Retirement Law will be reintroduced once the current legislation is approved.