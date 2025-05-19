PMF: Meta's censorship of former leader unacceptable

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) condemned Meta for removing posts featuring Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In a statement, the PMF criticized Meta for repeated takedowns of content related to al-Muhandis, asserting that such actions violate freedom of expression and disrespect a figure officially recognized under Iraqi law.

The PMF is a state-sanctioned paramilitary force formed in 2014 to fight ISIS and later incorporated into Iraq’s formal security apparatus. Al-Muhandis served as its Deputy Head until his killing in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Meta’s platforms typically restrict content linked to individuals or entities designated under “terrorism” sanctions, and Al-Muhandis was sanctioned by the US and designated under Executive Order 13224.

“Classifying his name and image as prohibited content is an insult to Iraqi institutions and the memory of those who fought terrorism,” the PMF stated.

The group accused the company of applying “selective and politicized standards” that fail to respect national sovereignty, warning that continued censorship would be considered interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

“The Popular Mobilization Forces reserves the right to respond through legal, diplomatic, and media channels to counter this unacceptable overreach,” the statement concluded.