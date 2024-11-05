PM media office: Al-Sudani and Blinken discussed efforts to end war

News/ On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued a statement regarding the telephone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Iraqi PM’s media office announced in a statement that “During the call, Prime Minister Al-Sudani discussed with Secretary Blinken the serious risks posed by the ongoing Zionist aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting its impact on regional and global security and stability. He urged the United States and other major powers to intensify their efforts to end the conflict.”

“The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict, calling for intensified relief operations to deliver aid to civilians within conflict zones and to those displaced by the war”, the statement added.

Earlier today, the US Department of State announced that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani calling the Iraqi government to fulfill its commitments to protect U.S. personnel and to pursue those responsible for attacks from Iraq on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, including from attacks by Iran-aligned militias. The Secretary emphasized it is important that Iraq not be drawn into regional conflict and underscored the need for Iraq to exert control over armed groups launching unauthorized attacks from its territory.”

According to the US Department of State, both sides discussed several issues including US-Iraqi relations and the war in Gaza and Lebanon.