Blinken pays surprise visit to Ukraine, providing new U.S. military aid

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of State visited Kyiv unexpectedly, offering two billion dollars in security aid.

It is Anthony Blinken's second visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, as Ukraine reported progress in its effort to retake territory seized by Russia near Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The U.S. top official met with President Volodymyr Zelensky at his presidential administration building in Kyiv, confirming that his visit came at a "pivotal moment" for Ukraine.

Zelensky said Ukraine was grateful for the United States' "enormous support," which he said was helping Ukraine "return our territory and lands." Considering this visit as "an essential signal that the United States is with us."

In turn, Blinken told the Ukrainian President, "I think the reason for this success is that this is your homeland, not Russia's, and it's as basic as that."

He also announced a new package of $2.2 billion in aid for Ukraine and 18 other countries to face the "Russian aggression."

According to Reuters, the aid comes from U.S. grants and loans that enable countries to purchase weapons and defense equipment made in the United States. It requires U.S. Congress to be notified.

President Joe Biden also approved a separate $675 million in weapons to Ukraine; Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier on Thursday as ministers met in Germany to discuss how to support Ukraine long-term.