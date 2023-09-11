US Secretary of State pays tribute on the 22nd anniversary of September 11 attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, acknowledging the profound impact of that day.

"On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the homeland in our nation's history," Blinken solemnly remarked in his press statement.

The September 11 attacks, often called 9/11, marked a turning point in modern history. That day, four coordinated attacks orchestrated by al-Qaeda shook the United States to its core, leaving behind 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, substantial long-term health consequences, and at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.

The attacks commenced when 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked two Boeing 767 airplanes and deliberately flew them into the iconic Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Tragically, the towers crumbled within two hours, causing extensive damage to nearby structures and properties. A third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C. The fourth hijacked plane, however, witnessed a different fate. Passengers and crew members bravely attempted to regain control of the aircraft, ultimately leading to its crash into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on the events, Blinken emphasized, "The men and women of the U.S. Department of State will never forget that tragic day, the many lives lost, and the first responders who rushed into danger to save them. We also remember our colleagues who were killed on this day in 2012 in Benghazi, Libya. Their bravery and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration for this Department and our nation."

Blinken affirmed, "The United States will continue to defend our homeland, our people, and our allies."