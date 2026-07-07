PM Al-Zaidi, Iranian President arrive in Najaf to receive Khamenei’s body

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Najaf on Tuesday to receive the body of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which is expected to arrive in Iraq within hours.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, leading the Iranian delegation that includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also arrived at Najaf International Airport, a source told Shafaq News.

An official ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday morning, followed by a funeral procession later the same day in Karbala. The body is set to return to Iran on July 9 for burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

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