PM Al-Sudani visits to Iraqi embassy in Washington

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited the Iraqi Embassy in Washington during his official visit to the United States.

According to his media office, the Prime Minister reviewed the embassy's work and the performance of its staff, praising the efforts made during his official visit to the United States and the excellent organization, particularly commending the Iraqi Ambassador to the United States. He urged the embassy team to exert more effort and prioritize Iraq's service and reputation in every action and step taken.

In his discussion with the Iraqi Embassy team, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized that “the understandings and topics discussed during the visit require diligent follow-up to ensure the success of subsequent actions related to the joint files and memorandums of understanding with the United States. These efforts align with the objectives of the government program and contribute to its achievement.”

The Prime Minister directed the embassy staff, according to their respective roles and expertise, to provide care and attention to the members of the Iraqi community in the United States, ensuring that all possible services and support are offered as needed, as per he statement.

Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022,

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Stellar Energy's CEO Peter Gibson, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala, the Iraqi community, and others.