DoS official reveals key agendas for Iraqi PM visit to Washington

Shafaq News / The American website "Media Line" mentioned that despite military and security issues between Iraq and the United States being addressed during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to Washington, they will not dominate the agenda. On the contrary, the focus will be on enhancing economic relations and cooperation in various fields, including education and the environment.

The American website quoted a US State Department official as saying that Al-Sudani will meet with President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit.

The official clarified that "military and security relations will be an important part of the discussions, but the primary focus will be on broader issues concerning the future direction of the relationship."

The report noted that "the discussions come at a critical time as the countries engage in dialogue about the future of the US-led Global Coalition , particularly amid recent tensions and clashes between US forces and armed factions exacerbated by broader regional conflicts, including the Israeli war in Gaza.

The report mentioned that Al-Sudani expressed his desire in January to end the US military presence in Iraq.

The report also pointed out that Iraq and the United States have a "complex history" since the US-led invasion in 2003, followed by its withdrawal in 2011, and then its return in 2014.

According to the report, "The discussions Al-Sudani will hold in Washington will further define the extent of the Iraqi-American partnership and the direction towards a new phase of mutual cooperation."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Al-Sudani eparted Baghdad heading to the US.

A statement issued by Al-Sudani's media office stated that he leads a governmental and parliamentary delegation along with representatives from the private sector, at the beginning of an official visit upon the invitation of US President Joseph Biden.

Al-Sudani is scheduled to arrive in Washington to meet with President Biden on April 15th, marking his first visit since assuming office in October 2022.

Last Thursday, Al-Sudani considered his meeting with President Biden during this visit as "an opportunity to establish a new and more sustainable basis for Iraqi-American partnership."

He stated to the "Foreign Affairs" magazine, "Our discussions will reaffirm the ongoing importance of our economic relations, cooperation in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and the use of political and diplomatic tools to defuse regional tensions."

Al-Sudani added, "The fight against terrorism will remain central to our governments," further stating, "We recognize and appreciate the crucial role played by the United States and other members of the Global Coalition in defeating terrorism, particularly ISIS."

"This support has helped Iraq achieve stability, make significant strides towards democracy, rule of law, and ensure government monopoly on the use of force."

He continued, "The time is right for our relationship to broaden," acknowledging the "growing capabilities of our forces to defend Iraq and ensure the safety of its citizens, contributing fundamentally to building a prosperous and stable Iraq."

The Iraqi Prime Minister concluded by stating that the relationship, in its new form, "can be a source of mutual benefit for both our countries and a driving force for achieving stability in the Middle East."