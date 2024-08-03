PM Al-Sudani urges unity and rejects marginalization in Kirkuk Council meeting

Shafaq News/ In a Saturday meeting, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed his full support for the Kirkuk Provincial Council, emphasizing the need for unity and rejecting marginalization.

At his Baghdad office, Al-Sudani hosted members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and the Christian component representative, as part of his efforts to facilitate an agreement among national forces for forming a local government in Kirkuk Governorate, according to a statement.

“Efforts must continue, prioritizing Kirkuk's interests. The region urgently needs a cohesive local government that addresses citizens' needs and aspirations, improves services, and enhances the work of government agencies,” Al-Sudani said.

Additionally, the PM reaffirmed his “full support for the Kirkuk Provincial Council,” emphasizing “the importance of unity and rejecting marginalization to continue implementing development plans that preserve the governorate's diverse fabric, promote coexistence, and ensure security and stability.”

Recently, the Kirkuk local government progressed with political factions agreeing to hold a new government council session, mediated by PM Al-Sudani. This session aimed to resolve the political deadlock by considering a rotational governorship among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen for balanced representation.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council consists of 16 seats—seven held by Kurds (five by the PUK and two by the KDP), six by Arabs (with 3 seats for the Arab Alliance in Kirkuk, 2 seats for the Leadership, and one seat for the Arabism Alliance), 2 by Turkmen, and one 1 for Christians. At least 9 members are required to attend the first session to complete the quorum.