PM Al-Sudani discusses Syria, security, and budget in secret parliament session

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, along with three of his ministers, attended a secret parliamentary session to discuss critical issues, including the events in Syria and the federal budget law.

Jawad Al-Ghazali, a member of the State of Law Coalition, commented on the session, stating to Shafaq News Agency, "The PM also discussed border security and the deployment and readiness of military units from the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)."

Regarding the deployment of Iraqi army units to Syria, Al-Ghazali confirmed that "Al-Sudani did not address this matter during the session, and the Syrian government has not requested it from Iraq. If requested, Iraq will respond accordingly."

Notably, PM Al-Sudani arrived at the Parliament building today, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim, and Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

They were received by Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani. The meeting was set to discuss several important issues related to the government's work and coordination with the legislative authority.

At the beginning of the session, the Parliament voted to make the session "secret" concerning security matters.

In a statement, Al-Sudani's office said that “the Prime Minister reviewed the government's policies and measures taken to address regional challenges and developments since October 7, 2023. He also explained the reasons for amending the federal budget law.”

According to his media office, Al-Sudani also provided “a summary of the government program, its implementation rates, and the achievements of the government's priorities.”

Additionally, his accompanying ministers briefed the session on foreign policies, government measures to address various challenges, and the progress of the government program.