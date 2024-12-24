PM Al-Sudani chairs cabinet session on performance review, local sector support, and key reforms

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over the cabinet's regular session, during which the government discussed the general situation in the country and deliberated on several service, economic, and social issues.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, “the session included a review of a report from the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, submitted to the Prime Minister as part of anti-corruption efforts and the evaluation of ministerial performance.” The report highlighted ministries that showed performance improvement from 2023 to 2024, those that declined, and those that remained consistent.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed ministries to adopt the recommendations and observations outlined in the report, investigate the reasons for performance decline or stagnation, and praise ministries that demonstrated positive performance trends.

He also emphasized the importance of holding accountable those who fail in anti-corruption efforts or show negligence in addressing violations and legal issues related to corruption cases.

“The council also discussed the ongoing evaluation of officials’ performance based on established criteria and approved the permanent appointment of 11 directors-general across various state institutions,” the PM’s media office added.

As part of the government's administrative reform agenda, the council approved recommendations to regulate interactions between beneficiary entities and issued guarantees, incorporating feedback from the Legal Department of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

In celebration of the Christmas holidays, the cabinet declared Wednesday, December 25, as an official holiday for all citizens.

The statement further pointed out that the Iraqi Cabinet also approved several measures to support local industry, agriculture, and infrastructure projects. For instance, the government granted additional funding for the General Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Supplies (KIMADIA) to support the pharmaceutical sector, validated amendments to energy and infrastructure project contracts, and ratified the establishment of the Iraq University for Security Sciences.