PM Al-Sudani back to Iraqi parliament with 86 other lawmakers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, along with nine ministers from his current government, retained their parliamentary seats for a second term, joined by 86 other MPs from the current sessions and 7 from previous ones.

According to Shafaq News data, in Baghdad, 17 MPs kept their seats, including PM Al-Sudani, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Asadi, and Minister of Communications Hiyam Al-Yasiri, from the Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) Coalition, out of 71 seats.

In Basra, 11 MPs, including Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel, State of Law coalition (Dawlat Al-Qanoun) returned out of 25 seats. Dhi Qar saw five MPs and Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibis (Badr Organization) re-elected from 19 seats. Maysan retained four MPs out of 10.

In Muthanna, one MP retained a seat out of seven, while Najaf re-elected one MP and the Minister of Agriculture. Karbala returned four MPs from 11, Babil five from 17, Wasit two from 11, al-Anbar four from 15, Diyala five from 14, and Saladin three MPs from 12 seats, along with Minister of Education Ibrahim Namas.

In Nineveh, MPs and Minister of Defense Thabet Al-Abbasi kept their seats from 31. Kirkuk re-elected four MPs alongside Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim from 12 seats. In the Kurdistan Region, Erbil retained three MPs (including a quota seat) from 15, al-Sulaymaniyah four from 18, and Duhok four from 12.

Four ministers lost their parliamentary bids despite significant support: Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Al-Mubarqaa from E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition, Baghdad), Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdulghani from E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition, Basra), Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Fakkak from (Taqaddum, Niniveh), and Minister of Migration and Displaced Ivan Faiq Jabro (Christian quota).

The Independent High Electoral Commission’s preliminary results confirmed that PM Al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) Coalition secured the highest votes in Baghdad and seven other provinces, consolidating its parliamentary strength.

