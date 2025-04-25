PM Al-Sudani keeps top spot in Al-Furatayn Movement

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Al-Furatayn movement held its second general conference on Friday under the theme “Reconstruction and Development,” in the presence of a delegation from Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The movement announced in a statement that the conference reviewed Iraq’s current economic, social, and security challenges. It stressed the importance of holding elections “in accordance with constitutional procedures and timelines, and within a fair, transparent, and equitable environment.”

The conference also re-elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as Secretary-General of the movement.

Delegates further emphasized the importance of enhancing Iraq’s security apparatus in line with constitutional principles and human rights, while calling for the continuation of Iraq’s independent and balanced foreign policy.