PM Al-Sudani, KIU lawmakers discuss budget issues

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with members of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) Parliamentary Bloc.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, the meeting addressed several issues including the government's performance and the financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides stressed the need for a resolution to the Region’s entitlements based on the Federal Budget Law and the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court.

“The importance of passing the Oil and Gas Law was also emphasized.”

The KRG is required under Budget Law to deliver a specified amount of oil to the federal government, transfer part of its non-oil revenues, and share financial data.

During the meeting, the KIU members commended the government’s efforts in “service delivery and visible reforms.”