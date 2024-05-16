PM Al-Sudani: Iraq to host the next Arab summit

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the capital, Baghdad, will host the upcoming Arab summit in its 34th regular session in 2025.

Al-Sudani welcomed the Arab League's decision to accept Iraq's request to host the summit, which was made during the Riyadh summit, according to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency. He expressed gratitude to Syria for ceding the presidency of the next session to Iraq.

"The arrival of our brothers, kings, presidents, leaders, and heads of Arab delegations as guests once again in Baghdad, the city of history and civilization, is a continuation of Iraq's approach to integration with the Arab world and its commitment to playing its historic and pivotal role as a pillar of peace, brotherhood, and stability," Al-Sudani said. "Baghdad will be a land for convergence where joint Arab action is strengthened, opportunities for development flourish, and future visions for development and facing challenges are crafted."

Al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq, "known for its moral positions and Arab-Islamic approach supporting the causes of the nation, will work to facilitate all means and mobilize all efforts to ensure the success of the Baghdad Summit in 2025."

He stated that the summit's meetings, decisions, and outcomes should represent a positive transition and a step forward in meeting the needs of Arab peoples during a critical phase of their journey and existence.

"Baghdad will be a haven for our brothers on the path to supporting our peoples' causes and a tent for partnership and action for sustainable development and the stability that guarantees the future," Al-Sudani concluded.