Over one million young Iraqis register to vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

More than one million young Iraqis intend to vote in the November 11 parliamentary elections, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed on Monday.

IHEC media team member Hassan al-Zayir told Shafaq News that the Commission has observed increased turnout from new-age voters across the provinces, particularly following awareness campaigns launched in recent months.

"IHEC teams are facilitating registration and distributing biometric cards to ensure all new age groups are included in the electoral process," he explained.

According to previous IHEC statements, the biometric registration system aims to enhance transparency and prevent voter fraud, with more than 1,000 centers across Iraq now operating to update voter data and issue biometric IDs.

The Commission has also introduced facial recognition as a backup during the vote after fingerprint verification issues in last year’s Kurdistan Region elections.

Iraq has nearly 30 million eligible voters, though about seven million have yet to complete biometric registration and may be unable to vote. In the Kurdistan Region, around 700,000 voters—roughly 18 percent of the electorate—have also not renewed their records.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

This is a breaking story...