Over 1 million voters: Iraq's Al-Anbar prepares for high-stakes election

Shafaq News/ Former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi is leading three electoral lists ahead of the upcoming November elections, a senior Iraqi official revealed on Sunday.

Hikmat Suleiman, Secretary-General of the National Brotherhood (Ikhaa) Party, told Shafaq News that al-Halbousi leads “Taqaddum,” “Qimam,” and “al-Sarh al-Watani," predicting these lists could secure between nine and eleven seats in the province, with additional contenders including the “Azm” Coalition led by Muthanna al-Samurrai and another bloc aligned with Khamis al-Khanjar, whose final list configuration remains unclear.

He expects smaller parties, including “al-Taawun,” the Islamic Party, and the Tribal Mobilization, to run under a joint list.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission’s Al-Anbar office, around 1.2 million voters are currently eligible to participate in the upcoming polls, with that number expected to rise in the coming months.

A source familiar with the electoral landscape told Shafaq News that the use of political influence and financial power has already begun to shape early campaigning. “There are near-daily meetings in tribal guesthouses,” the source said, noting that these gatherings include tribal figures and local political leaders.

Campaign activity has also led to tensions on the ground. On April 5, a confrontation over campaign posters in Ramadi’s Zangoura district escalated into a physical altercation, amid a charged atmosphere in which promotional materials begin appearing across the province.

In the last parliamentary elections in 2021, Al-Anbar recorded a 43% turnout. Al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum bloc secured 37 seats nationwide, second only to the Sadrist Movement’s 73. Khamis al-Khanjar’s faction of the Azm coalition won 14 seats, while the wing led by Muthanna al-Samarrai claimed 12.

The Independent High Electoral Commission has confirmed that formal campaigning will begin shortly ahead of election day.