Al-Halbousi’s party to contest elections without alliances

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the National Progress Party (Taqaddum), led by former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, announced its decision to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections independently, without forming any electoral alliance.

In a statement, the party leadership confirmed it had formally registered under the “Taqaddum Party” with the Independent High Electoral Commission on Thursday, May 22.

Earlier, Iraq’s judiciary cleared Al-Halbousi of all previously filed charges, paving the way for his candidacy in Baghdad in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In the 2021 elections, the former Speaker’s party won 37 out of 329 seats, making it the second-largest bloc in parliament after the Sadrists.