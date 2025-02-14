One killed, three injured in war remnant explosion in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a war remnant explosion in Saladin province killed one woman and injured three family members, including her father, while they were on a picnic, a security source told Shafaq News.

“The family was in Al-Alam district when an old explosive device detonated,” the source added, noting that the victim’s body was “transferred to the forensic department, while the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment."

This incident is not the first of its kind, following another in Al-Basra on Tuesday.