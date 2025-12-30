Omar Dabbous resigns as Al-Anbar Council Chief

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar Council President Omar Dabbous resigned from his post during a session on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the council voted to accept the resignation, opened nominations for a new president, and set next Monday for a session to elect the successor.

Dabbous stepped down to take over as governor, as part of the transition process following the election of Governor Mohammed Nouri al-Karbouli to the Iraqi Parliament.

In Iraq’s political structure, provincial councils work alongside the central government, helping manage local affairs, improve services, and coordinate responses to the needs of residents.

Last year, Al-Anbar Provincial Council elected its president, vice president, and governor during its first session as it began its work.