Nouri al-Malik: Attacks on Iraq's authorities are more dangerous than terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law bloc and former Iraqi Prime Minister, denounced the "violations" targeting Iraq's judiciary, legislative, and executive authorities.

"The judiciary is deeply respected and remains the authority we rely on in every crisis. We hope this trust endures and its efforts continue," al-Maliki affirmed in a recorded video. "We have repeatedly emphasized, both during the drafting of the constitution and afterward, the dangers to the state posed by disruptions in the relationship between the three branches of government."

Al-Maliki also cautioned against the risks of misunderstandings between government branches, stressing the need for discussions, consultations, and agreements to ensure political stability. "No branch of government can be isolated from the others.”

The former PM further acknowledged the importance of the legislative authority, responsible for lawmaking and overseeing the state and executive bodies, while recognizing the executive authority's burden of implementing policies.

Moreover, he reiterated that all branches of government must function independently and respect one another's independence. "However, if there is an overstepping of judicial authority or violations against the judiciary, legislative, or executive branches, it could lead to consequences more severe than those of terrorist attacks."

In this context, Al-Maliki noted, “Attacks on the state's foundation threaten the core of the system,” Warning, "Interfering in the affairs of one authority by another is a serious issue that we denounce.”

“We call for respecting the judiciary and adhering to its rulings."