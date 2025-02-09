No journalist restrictions, Iraqi Parliament says

Shafaq News/ The media office of the Iraqi Parliament denied on Sunday the accuracy of a report aired by "iNews" TV, stating that it contained "misleading" information regarding the alleged restriction of a reporter's work inside the parliament building.

In a statement, the office clarified that the reporter had failed to adhere to the established rules for conducting interviews, which require them to take place inside the press center or in committee offices, not other areas within the parliament.

The statement also pointed out that the reporter acknowledged her mistake, which led the security authorities to refrain from withdrawing her press credentials, which would have been minimal procedural action.

Moreover, the media office further indicated that the TV station “misused” the procedural matter to discuss the issue of vehicle procurement by the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Parliament, labeling this as an inaccurate connection, particularly since the parliament had already issued an official statement providing clear and transparent details about the contract.

The Iraqi Parliament reiterated its commitment to principles of transparency and communication with media outlets within the legal frameworks, emphasizing that it "reserves its legal right" to take necessary actions against any party that damages the legislative authority or spreads inaccurate information without reliable facts.