No jobs or welfare in campaign pledges, Iraqi MP cautions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqis should not believe election promises offering government jobs, social welfare payments, or special exemptions, a lawmaker warned on Friday.

MP Mustafa Jabbar Sanad stated, “We cannot provide any of these, neither before nor after the elections.”

Iraq is scheduled to hold its next parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, with campaigning set to start on October 8 and run until a day before special voting. About 30 million Iraqis out of 46 million are eligible to participate.