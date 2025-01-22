No Place to Play: Al-Anbar lament shortage of recreational facilities

Shafaq News/ Al-Anbar province, faces a severe shortage of recreational facilities, sparking growing complaints from residents who say they lack spaces for leisure and social activities.

"Despite its vast size and rich history, Al-Anbar lacks adequate parks and public spaces for children and families," said Mohammed Hussein, a resident of Ramadi, to Shafaq News Agency. "We often have to travel to other provinces to enjoy quality time with our families."

Souad Mohammed, a mother of three from Al-Fallujah, described the impact on children. "The absence of recreational spaces forces children to stay indoors or play in the streets, exposing them to risks and depriving them of healthy activities," she told Shafaq News.

According to economic expert Ahmed Al-Karbooli, the lack of recreational spaces impacts residents psychologically, socially, and economically. "It also negatively affects the local economy by limiting investment opportunities and job creation, forcing families and youth to seek alternatives outside the province, which drives migration."

Al-Karbooli described the situation as both a challenge and an opportunity, calling authorities to encourage investors and offering government incentives to establish parks and entertainment centers that could address these issues while improving the quality of life.

Officials in the province declined to provide comments to Shafaq News regarding the issue.

Al-Anbar, located in western Iraq, is the country’s largest province by area, covering desert expanses and stretching from the western deserts to the Euphrates River. It shares borders with other Iraqi provinces and neighboring countries, including Jordan and Syria. The province features diverse landscapes such as dunes, rocky plateaus, and valleys, with the Euphrates River serving as a critical water source for agriculture and drinking.

Al-Anbar also boasts natural attractions like Tharthar Lake and Habbaniyah Lake, which are significant water sources and potential recreational destinations. Historical sites include Ramadi, the provincial capital, known for its Islamic heritage; Al-Fallujah, with its bustling markets; and Hit, an ancient city along the Euphrates known for its shipbuilding industry.

Despite these assets, Al-Anbar faces environmental and security challenges that hinder investment and development. Environmental issues include desertification and land degradation, exacerbated by overuse of water resources and recurring droughts.