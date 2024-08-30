Nineveh political dispute shows signs of resolution with key meeting expected: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ A potential breakthrough in the political deadlock within Nineveh's Governorate Council is in sight, with leaders from various factions set to meet in Baghdad soon to address ongoing disputes.

Mohammed al-Abed Rabbo, a representative of Nineveh in the Iraqi parliament, said on Friday that efforts are underway to resolve tensions within the Council, which have caused a two-month-long standstill.

The conflict involves key political blocs, including Nineveh al-Mustaqbal (The Future Nineveh), Nineveh al-Muwahhada (The United Nineveh), and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

"We are seeing signs of a breakthrough, with a meeting expected early next week between leaders of the United Nineveh Alliance and the Coordination Framework in Baghdad," al-Abed Rabbo told Shafaq News Agency.

The meeting, according to the lawmaker, will address the roots of the conflict in a bid to "find solutions that could lead to the Council resuming its work with full participation from all factions."

For nearly two months, the local council has been mired in a boycott by the United Nineveh Alliance and the KDP. The boycott followed a session where only Nineveh al-Mustaqbal members were present, leading to the appointment and replacement of key administrative officials. The move was criticized by other blocs as an overreach and unilateral decision-making.

Al-Abed Rabbo stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation among all political parties to ensure the effective functioning of the Council. "The future of Nineveh depends on overcoming these challenges through collective efforts," he said.