Nineveh council member lashes at local politicians pushing external agendas

Shafaq News/ Abdullah al-Nujaifi, a member of the Nineveh Governorate Council, on Sunday lambasted local politicians whom he accused of representing political blocs that he described as "alien to the governorate."

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi said, "Some figures in Nineveh are now representing political forces led by individuals I wouldn't even allow to follow me."

"How can these figures, who are supposed to represent Nineveh's people, allow these external forces to lead them in Nineveh?" he asked.

Al-Nujaifi called for fostering a community culture that rejects politicians who are "alien to Nineveh and represent agendas far from the reality, heritage, and culture of Mosul and Nineveh."

He added, "It is shameful for any figure in Nineveh to be led by foreign entities trying to push their agendas, even when it comes at the expense of Nineveh’s interests, its residents, and its future."