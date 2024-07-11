Kirkuk Council convenes for the first time with optimism.. and an ultimatum

Shafaq News/ The Kirkuk Governorate Council held its first meeting after a 7-month hiatus on Thursday, in a move seen as a "first step" towards Kickstarting regular sessions and electing a new governor and council chairperson.

The meeting, attended by all 16 council members. The main agenda included the election of a new council speaker and subsequently, the appointment of the city's governor. The governorate, with Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen populations, has long been a center of political disputes.

"The meeting of the council is an important step," said Deputy Parliament Speaker Shakwan Abdullah. "We are on the right track to complete the process of naming a governor and council chair."

"The role of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani was influential and instrumental in resolving the issue," he said in a press conference after the meeting.

"We're working with others to form a Kirkuk administration," said Arab council member Raad Saleh. "The meeting was consultative and adjourned to allow for a political agreement on the local government within the legal timeframe."

The council has one month to reach consensus. If unsuccessful, the federal government can appoint the governor and council chair.

"We have a month to reach an agreement," said Arshad al-Salihi, head of the Turkmen bloc in parliament. "Rotating the governorship among the components is the best solution for an administration representing everyone." Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, the council's oldest member, praised the move as an achievement and pledged to "continue the work in order to establish an administration. We are committed to working for a more stable and inclusive future for Kirkuk."

In the local elections held in Iraq on December 18, 2023, the distribution of seats saw Turkmens securing two, Arabs six, Kurdistan Patriotic Union Party five, Kurdistan Democratic Party two, and Christians one seat.