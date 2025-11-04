Nineveh must vote to reject hostile agendas, al-Nujaifi says

Shafaq News – Mosul

Former Iraqi Parliament Speaker and United Party (Muttahidoun) leader Osama al-Nujaifi stated on Tuesday that the November 11 elections represent a pivotal opportunity for the people of Nineveh—especially in Mosul—to reclaim their political voice and national role.

In a campaign speech, al-Nujaifi warned that the province must not remain “a testing ground for others or a hostage to marginalization and the neglect of its legitimate representation,” adding, “Only free and conscious voices can shield Nineveh from dependency and imposed agendas.”

He also urged voters to turn out in large numbers and avoid repeating past boycotts that, he said, “weakened Mosul’s representation and upset the province’s political balance.”

Nineveh holds 34 seats in the Iraqi parliament, including eight reserved for women, making it the second-largest constituency after the capital, Baghdad. More than two million people in the province are eligible to vote.

Al-Nujaifi affirmed that Nineveh “can restore its dignity and rightful place through the ballot box,” stressing that “defending the province’s identity requires safeguarding its diversity, justice, and stability within a civil state ruled by law—one that rejects uncontrolled weapons and the absence of accountability.”

In February, Muttahidoun and al-Azm Alliance (Determination Party), headed by Muthanna al-Samarrai, announced a political alliance in Mosul.

Nationwide, out of nearly 30 million eligible Iraqis, about 21.4 million have completed voter registration and will choose 329 representatives across 18 districts, while roughly seven million will not take part due to unrenewed biometric cards.

