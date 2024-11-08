Nineveh coordination framework meets to address delays in administrative appointments

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council disclosed that a meeting was held, gathering Nineveh’s Council Chairman and members of the Future of Nineveh coalition (aligned with the Coordination Framework) to resolve disputes over administrative unit appointments.

The “Future of Nineveh” coalition, comprising 16 seats in Nineveh’s 29-seat provincial council dominated by Sunni members, gives the Coordination Framework a slim majority. This coalition includes the "Taqaddum" party alongside Ataa, Babylon, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Al-Kout parry.

According to the council member, who spoke to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions, “Members of the Nineveh Provincial Council aligned with the "Nineveh Future" coalition, led by Council Chairman Ahmed al-Hasoud, convened at the invitation of MP Waad al-Qaddo at his residence in Bartella district. The discussion centered on the coalition's upcoming responsibilities within the council and the delays in issuing administrative orders for heads of local administrative units.”

The source explained that the meeting also included MPs from Nineveh within the Coordination Framework alliances, such as MPs Mukhtar al-Moussawi and Abdul Rahim al-Shammari, who discussed the reasons behind the delay in issuing administrative orders for the local administrative units.

The participants agreed to form a delegation to approach Nineveh’s governor for negotiations on the administrative orders' issuance. The council member did not rule out the possibility of moving forward with a formal questioning of the governor should negotiations prove unsuccessful.

Through strategic alliances within Nineveh’s council, the Coordination Framework maintains political control in this Sunni-majority province. This includes members linked to Taqaddum, Tajdeed, and other alliances bound by ties to Framework-affiliated groups in Baghdad.