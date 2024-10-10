Nineveh allocates +$158M to compensate war and terrorism victims

Shafaq News/ Governor of Nineveh Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil announced, on Thursday, that a total of 208 billion IQD ($158,693,870) has been allocated and disbursed as compensation to victims of military operations and terrorist acts in the governorate during this year.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Dakhil stated, "The compensation funds for those affected by military and terrorist activities in Nineveh, which have been disbursed since the beginning of the year and will be distributed in due course, amount to 208 billion IQD."

He further clarified that "the number of beneficiaries of this year’s compensation has reached 24,800 individuals from the governorate."

The governor also pledged to continue working with government officials in Baghdad to resolve the compensation issue, which he described as a "rightful claim" for the people of Nineveh. He noted that the governorate had been "unfairly treated in past years due to delays in the disbursement of these funds."

Earlier this week, Al-Dakhil announced that Nineveh had received a payment of 100 billion IQD ($76,289,261) from the Ministry of Finance in Baghdad, which will be distributed to the victims as part of the compensation program.